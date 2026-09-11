Personal Injury Firm Beats Atty's Bid For 'Birth Justice' TM

By Adam Lidgett ( September 11, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A former associate at a personal injury and medical malpractice law firm can't register in her own name a trademark for birth-injury legal services that she helped develop before and during her employment with the firm, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has ruled....
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