U of Mich. Hit With Suit Over Foreign Service Tuition Rate
By Melanie Dorsey ( September 11, 2026, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A student has accused the University of Michigan of violating federal law and his constitutional rights by refusing to grant him in-state tuition despite his parents' claim that Michigan is their permanent legal residence and his father's service as a U.S. Foreign Service officer overseas. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.