Mich. Township Seeks To Pause Winery Events Fight

By Susan Smiley ( September 11, 2026, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A northern Michigan township asked a federal judge to dismiss or stay a lawsuit brought by several local wineries that claim the township is attempting to bypass a previous court ruling to block them from hosting special events, saying the township's appeal of that earlier ruling remains pending in the Sixth Circuit....
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