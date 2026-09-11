US Bank Objects To Ex-AI Chief's Untimely Race Bias Claim

By Hayley Fowler ( September 11, 2026, 9:29 PM EDT) -- U.S. Bank has objected to a North Carolina federal magistrate judge's recommendation that would allow its former head of artificial intelligence to move forward with his race discrimination suit, arguing he waited too long to loop in the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission after he was fired....
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