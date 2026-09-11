Altria Signals Appeal Of Order Ending Reynolds' Royalty Tab

By George Woolston ( September 11, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Philip Morris's parent company plans to appeal a North Carolina federal judge's ruling finding a sublicensing agreement between R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. and Juul Labs Inc. relieves Reynolds of its obligation to pay ongoing royalties under a 2022 jury verdict, according to a notice filed Friday....
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