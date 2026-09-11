SEC Says Tax Co. Owners Ran $64M Ponzi Scheme
By Sydney Price ( September 11, 2026, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused two former investment fund operators who also ran a Tennessee-based tax preparation business and their former employee of participating in a scheme that fraudulently raised $64 million from more than 230 investors, some of which were paid with Ponzi-like payments from previous investors....
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