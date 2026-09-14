State Farm Attorney Sanctioned $999.99 For AI Hallucinations

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 14, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- An attorney for State Farm who filed several motions citing nonexistent cases and fabricated quotes generated by AI software must pay a $999.99 sanction, a Los Angeles judge ruled, an amount one cent below the threshold that would have triggered a mandatory notice to the State Bar of California under state law....
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