Mich. Justices Keep Judge Off Ballot, But 2 Urge Law Change

By Melanie Dorsey ( September 14, 2026, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to hear a Kalamazoo, Michigan, district court judge's challenge to her removal from the November ballot over an inaccurate affidavit of identity, leaving intact an appellate ruling that state election officials were required to reject her candidacy....
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