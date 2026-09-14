Jackson Lewis Removes Ex-Atty's Bias Suit To Federal Court

By Patrick Hoff ( September 14, 2026, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Jackson Lewis PC has moved a former associate's suit accusing the firm of refusing to accommodate her temporary work restrictions following her medical leave to California federal court, saying state court wasn't the right venue for dispute....
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