Neb. Justices Again Reject Challenge To Medical Marijuana

By Sam Reisman ( September 14, 2026, 2:21 PM EDT) -- The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected another effort to void medical marijuana legalization ballot initiatives that voters approved by large margins, saying the cannabis reform opponent who brought the suit lacked standing to bring his complaint....
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