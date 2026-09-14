Software Co. Urges Justices To Pause Thryv Order

By Katherine Smith ( September 14, 2026, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A Vermont software company has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to pause a D.C. Circuit mandate enforcing a Thryv remedy issued by the National Labor Relations Board, arguing that the high court will likely grant its upcoming petition challenging the circuit court's decision to uphold the mandate....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.