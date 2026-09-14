Chinese Co. To Pay SEC $500K Over Sham Transactions Claim

By Sydney Price ( September 14, 2026, 10:45 PM EDT) -- China-based retail platform operator Dada Nexus will pay $500,000 to settle the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's claims that its employees carried out fraudulent transactions that allowed the company to overstate its net revenues and costs in filings with the agency....
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