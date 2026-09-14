S. Korea Probing $743M Tax Evasion By Biz In Food, Platforms

By Kevin Pinner ( September 14, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- South Korea is investigating about 1 trillion won ($743 million) in suspected tax evasion by 41 companies primarily in the food sector as well as transfer pricing by online platform operators, the National Tax Service said Monday....
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