What To Expect From Colorado's New Artist Co. Structure

By Gregory Ramos, Luke Basha and Wen Liao ( September 15, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Colorado recently enacted the Colorado Artist Company Act, a first-of-its-kind statute creating artist companies, or A-Corps — a variant of a Colorado limited liability company with certain artist-friendly default provisions. The act became effective on Aug. 12....
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