Eli Lilly's $200M Fraud Suit Is Still Defective, Church Cos. Say

By David Minsky ( September 14, 2026, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Companies affiliated with the Church of God in Christ urged a Florida federal judge to dismiss Eli Lilly's amended lawsuit alleging a $200 million-plus fraud scheme to resell the Trulicity diabetes drug on the secondary market, saying the latest complaint still lacks specificity despite including more claims. ...
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