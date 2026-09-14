Dutch Weigh Offering Source-State Service Taxes In Treaties

By Kevin Pinner ( September 14, 2026, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Netherlands is looking at amending its policy on negotiating tax treaties so that it could offer all developing countries the ability to levy taxes on payments for all types of services even when the services aren't performed in the treaty partner's jurisdiction, according to a consultation....
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