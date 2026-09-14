UPenn Prof Hires John Eastman For Race Bias Appeal
By Carla Baranauckas ( September 14, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A suspended University of Pennsylvania law professor has hired President Donald Trump's former attorney John Eastman to argue her Third Circuit bid to revive her case alleging the school disciplined her based on her race....
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