FTC Chair Wary Of AI's Dual Push For Regs, Antitrust Shield
By Bryan Koenig ( September 15, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson cast doubt Tuesday on the sincerity of artificial intelligence companies asking Washington for more safety regulations even as they seek antitrust exemptions so they can agree to AI development limits....
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