Trump Taps Ex-DOL Official To Serve As EEOC Top Cop
By Anne Cullen ( September 15, 2026, 10:53 AM EDT) -- The White House nominated a former Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP attorney who previously led the U.S. Department of Labor's contractor compliance arm to serve as the general counsel of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission....
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