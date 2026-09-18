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AI Flubs, More Secure PACER Get Judiciary Forum Spotlight

By Jeff Overley ( September 18, 2026, 12:06 AM EDT) -- Misuse of artificial intelligence tools and a "state-of-the-art" revamp of electronic dockets in federal cases were among the hottest topics Thursday at a major meeting of judiciary leaders, who also heard a lawmaker warn of eroding trust in the U.S. Department of Justice....

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