Call Center Seeks Coverage For $5M Adidas Data Breach Deal
By Danielle Ferguson ( September 15, 2026, 3:01 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin business process outsourcing company said in federal court that a Chubb unit breached its policy when the insurer refused to cover $5 million the call center paid to Adidas to resolve claims over data breaches that compromised the sneaker giant's customers' personal information....
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