EU States Resist Taxing Electricity No More Than Natural Gas

By Kevin Pinner ( September 15, 2026, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Many European Union member states are opposed to a draft regulation that would require them to keep tax rates on electricity no higher than on natural gas and to adopt a tax framework supporting electricity more generally, according to comments obtained by Law360 on Tuesday....
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