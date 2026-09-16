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6th Circ. Ruling Puts Cannabis Deals In Question

By Sam Reisman ( September 16, 2026, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit's decision reversing a $31.8 million jury judgment against cannabis giant Curaleaf on the grounds that marijuana is federally illegal is bound to have ramifications for industry players who seek redress in federal courts, attorneys told Law360....

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