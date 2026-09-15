FDA Seeks Applications For Project To Speed Up Human Trials
By Dan McKay ( September 15, 2026, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Federal regulators on Tuesday launched a pilot program that will pair pharmaceutical companies with research institutions in an effort to make it faster and easier to conduct clinical trials on humans in the United States....
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