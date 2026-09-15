Conn. Justices Say Detective's 'Grooming' Definition Is Harmless
By Brandon Lowrey ( September 15, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court on Tuesday held that a detective's explanation of the child sex abuse term "grooming" to jurors did not taint their verdict convicting a man of raping a young girl....
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