Bessent Teases Higher AML Reporting Thresholds For Banks
By Jon Hill ( September 15, 2026, 6:21 PM EDT) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told a U.S. House panel on Tuesday that the Trump administration is moving toward relaxing longstanding transaction reporting requirements for banks as part of its broader push to overhaul federal anti-money laundering rules....
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