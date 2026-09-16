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Bristol-Myers Looks To Block Amgen's Cancer Biosimilar

By Elliot Weld ( September 16, 2026, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. has sued rival Amgen Inc., seeking a court order blocking the manufacture of a biosimilar to the cancer drug Opdivo while patent rights on the drug's makeup remain in force....

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