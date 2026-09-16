Crowell & Moring Adds Ex-DOJ, FTC Antitrust Attys In DC, NY

By Alison Knezevich ( September 16, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP on Wednesday announced the hiring of two former enforcement attorneys from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission for its antitrust and competition group, with the firm saying it plans more growth of the practice soon....
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