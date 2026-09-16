Weil Names New Corporate Leaders After Dept. Chair's Exit

By Anna Sanders ( September 16, 2026, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP has named two longtime private equity and mergers and acquisitions partners as the next corporate department co-chairs, promising to expand the headcount and breadth of the practice group after the former head left for Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP last week. ...
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