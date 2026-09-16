Berger Singerman Promotes Longtime Atty As Hiring Partner
By Madison Arnold ( September 16, 2026, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Florida business law firm Berger Singerman LLP has found its next hiring leader in its longtime attorney on its dispute resolution team who has been preparing for the role for the past four years....
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