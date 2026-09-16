Okla. Mothers Contest Abortion Ban In Fatal Fetal Cases

By Gianna Ferrarin ( September 16, 2026, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A pair of mothers urged an Oklahoma state court Wednesday to bar the state from criminalizing abortion care for pregnant individuals who learn their fetus won't survive birth, arguing that doing so violates fundamental rights under Oklahoma's constitution....
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