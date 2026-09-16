FTC Deal Bars Gunmakers From Overlapping Board Members
By Bryan Koenig ( September 16, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Beretta Holding SA is swearing off putting any of its own executives on fellow gunmaker Ruger's board under a Federal Trade Commission settlement announced Wednesday addressing competitive overlap concerns from a more than $100 million deal that will increase Beretta's stake in the company from 9.95% to up to 25%....
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