EU Threatens To Block MMG's $500M Nickel Mine Deal

By Bryan Koenig ( September 16, 2026, 5:26 PM EDT) -- European Union antitrust enforcers took the next step Wednesday toward blocking MMG's planned purchase of Anglo American's nickel business out of concern the buyer, which is majority owned by the Chinese government, could divert supplies of an alloy needed for stainless steel production....
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