Judge Finds NM PFAS Label Likely Violates First Amendment

By Elaine Briseño ( September 17, 2026, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge temporarily blocked the state from requiring manufacturers to place PFAS labels on any product that were intentionally made with forever chemicals, finding the groups opposed to the mandate likely have First Amendment grounds to challenge it....
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