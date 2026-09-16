CFTC Probing Carbon Credit Markets, Enforcement Chief Says
By Aislinn Keely ( September 16, 2026, 10:47 PM EDT) -- U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Enforcement Director David Miller said Wednesday that the division is investigating carbon credit markets as part of his agency's commitment to policing fraud in emerging markets....
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