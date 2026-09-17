For Single-Party FTC, Easier Suits May Come With A Cost

By Bryan Koenig ( September 17, 2026, 12:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has ditched its historical multimember, multiparty ethos for a one-party regime in which fewer dissents might make it easier for Chairman Andrew Ferguson to pursue his agenda, but it also forecloses the potential "moderating influence" that comes with winning broad buy-in from commissioners of two parties....
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