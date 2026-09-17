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Hogan Lovells Hires Original Member Of McDermott+

By Jack Rodgers ( September 17, 2026, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells Cadwalader has hired a new principal adviser in its Washington, D.C.-based health practice who was among the original group of lobbyists who helped launch McDermott+, a recently shuttered subsidiary of McDermott Will & Schulte LLP, her new firm announced. ...

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