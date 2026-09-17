Trade Court Won't Pause Broker's Customs Code Revocation

By Jack McLoone ( September 17, 2026, 3:54 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection doesn't have to restore a customs broker's entry filing access while he challenges his removal from the system, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled, finding his suit "ignores the reality" of the situation....
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