AXS Law Hires Longtime DOJ Atty As Fraud Group Leader

By Jack Rodgers ( September 18, 2026, 12:47 PM EDT) -- AXS Law has hired a new leader of its international fraud, corruption, national security and congressional investigations practices who was a U.S. Department of Justice prosecutor focused on international fraud matters, including the embezzled money from Venezuela's state-owned oil company....
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