FDIC Pitches Plan For Faster Bank Merger Reviews

By Jon Hill ( September 17, 2026, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. moved Thursday to revamp its procedures for vetting bank mergers, floating a package of proposed changes that could speed up the agency's reviews for many transactions and lead to fewer getting held up over competition concerns....
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