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7th Circ. Questions Illinois' Out-Of-State Liquor Delivery Ban

By Lauraann Wood ( September 17, 2026, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit seemed unsure Thursday whether it should back a district court decision tossing two wine collectors' constitutional claim against an Illinois law barring out-of-state retailers delivering alcohol to in-state customers, questioning the state's underlying reasoning for the ban....

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