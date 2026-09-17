Electricity Tax Rules Kept In Irish EU Reg Draft, Over Protests

By Kevin Pinner ( September 17, 2026, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Irish government, currently leading the Council of the European Union, kept rules requiring tax rates on electricity to be no less favorable than those on natural gas in its revision of a draft EU regulation, despite some member states' objections, according to a document obtained Thursday by Law360....
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