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UK's Softcat Buying Dallas-Based GDT In $1.05B IT Deal

By Al Barbarino ( September 17, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- British IT infrastructure provider Softcat PLC has agreed to buy Dallas-based IT solutions provider GDT Topco at an enterprise value of $1.05 billion, the companies announced on Thursday. ...

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