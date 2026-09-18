Colo. Defends Recycling Law From Wholesalers' Challenge

By Benjamin Morse ( September 18, 2026, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Colorado's top environmental regulator urged a federal judge to reject a wholesalers group's bid to block a state recycling program, arguing it is unlikely to win on any of its five constitutional claims and has not shown it will suffer harm that cannot be addressed later on....
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