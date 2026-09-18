Varnum Adds IP Atty From Hueston Hennigan
By Rose Krebs ( September 18, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Varnum LLP has added an intellectual property attorney from Hueston Hennigan LLP with prior in-house experience to bolster its litigation and alternative dispute resolution practice team....
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