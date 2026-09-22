Tips From Apex Ruling On Handling Workers' Public Criticism

By Allegra Lawrence-Hardy, Lisa Haldar and Michelle McClafferty ( September 22, 2026, 4:36 PM EDT) -- When a data engineer took to LinkedIn to accuse his employer of cultivating a culture of discrimination through its diversity, equity and inclusion programming, the company's response was swift: It demanded removal of any false, disparaging statements, terminated the engineer when he did not promptly comply, and later sued him for defamation. Now, three years later, a National Labor Relations Board judge has found that each part of the company's response violated the National Labor Relations Act....