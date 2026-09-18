Data Center Infrastructure Company To Explore US Listing

By Tom Fish ( September 18, 2026, 2:46 PM BST) -- Data center infrastructure developer Vesari Inc. is exploring a public listing in the U.S. through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, alongside raising capital, its majority shareholder said Friday....
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