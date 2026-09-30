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Analysis

UK Mansion Tax Could Spark Fights Over Valuations Near £2M

By Josh White ( September 30, 2026, 6:00 PM BST) -- The number of disputes over property valuations could rise in England as owners seek to avoid becoming subject to a tax surcharge, known as the mansion tax, being rolled out on properties valued at more than £2 million ($2.7 million), experts say....

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