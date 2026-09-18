Wayne State Beats Doctor's Race Bias Suit Over Chair Job

By Melanie Dorsey ( September 18, 2026, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge tossed a Black physician's discrimination and retaliation lawsuit against Wayne State University and several officials over his unsuccessful bid to become permanent chair of the medical school's obstetrics and gynecology department, finding that he never formally applied for the job....
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