Latham, Skadden Guide Orion180 Insurance's $240M IPO
By Isaac Monterose ( September 18, 2026, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. began trading Friday after the specialty insurer sold 20 million shares for $12 each in a $240 million initial public offering guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP....
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